Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce sales of $292.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.20 million and the highest is $295.85 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $295.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 241,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 169,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 156,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,699. The company has a market capitalization of $582.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

