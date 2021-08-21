Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTLR. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.