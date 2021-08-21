Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $51.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.96 million and the lowest is $51.35 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $207.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. increased their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $215,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

