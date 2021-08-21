Zacks: Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

CCI stock opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 71.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

