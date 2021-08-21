Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $962.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report sales of $962.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $1.01 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $981.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

