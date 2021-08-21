Zacks: Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report sales of $23.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.62 million. Investar reported sales of $22.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ISTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. 41,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The company has a market cap of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

