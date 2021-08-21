Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

