Zacks: Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $423.70 Million

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce sales of $423.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the highest is $429.00 million. NOW posted sales of $326.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 483,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $780.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

