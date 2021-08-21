Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.65. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Shares of TEL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.06. 1,027,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

