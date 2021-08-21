Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.96 Million

Brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $11.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.82 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $47.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.39. 6,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

