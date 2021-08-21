Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.67.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

