Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Post $8.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.87. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $6.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $30.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $33.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.14 to $29.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $159.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

