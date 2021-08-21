Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.27. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $254.70. 555,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,580. IQVIA has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $259.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.42.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.