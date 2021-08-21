Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEE stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 82,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

