Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.69 Million

Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report $27.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.98 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $114.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.64 million to $115.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $106.30 million to $108.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ORRF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

