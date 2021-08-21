Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $13.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $4.31 on Monday, reaching $216.67. 102,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,595. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

