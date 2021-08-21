Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.87. 34,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

