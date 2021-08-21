Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,102,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.26. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

