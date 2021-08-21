Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.26. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.