Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.18 Million

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to post sales of $226.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the highest is $228.68 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $264.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $888.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 734,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,255. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,325. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

