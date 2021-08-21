Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.91 billion and the lowest is $8.63 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.91 billion to $35.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

