Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $2.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $11.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $274.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at $67,312,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.