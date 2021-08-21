Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post $436.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the lowest is $423.50 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $529.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 762,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,317. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

