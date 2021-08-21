Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,560. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. 403,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

