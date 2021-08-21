Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.87. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.59. 1,136,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,689. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

