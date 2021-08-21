Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 693,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,073. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $453.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,670,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

