Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,474 in the last 90 days. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 188,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a PE ratio of 90.60 and a beta of 0.83.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

