Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

CMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

CMPS opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

