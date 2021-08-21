Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

CMPS has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.38.

CMPS stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

