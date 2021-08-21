Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Sell

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FBRX. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $380.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 193,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 168,249 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

