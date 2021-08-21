Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

