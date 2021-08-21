Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

