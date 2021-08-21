Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Hold

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

TMP stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.98. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after buying an additional 100,437 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.