Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Hold

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $504.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 69.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

