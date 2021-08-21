Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 56.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

