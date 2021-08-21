Zacks Investment Research Lowers CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

CIXX opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in CI Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 1,204.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 303,980 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 294,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the period. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.