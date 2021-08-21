Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

