Zacks Investment Research Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Hold

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Outset Medical stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 292.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 183,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

