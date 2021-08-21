Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27. DENSO has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

