Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Buy

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Equities analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

