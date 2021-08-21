Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Strong-Buy

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Get SWK alerts:

Shares of SWKH opened at $18.05 on Friday. SWK has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SWK will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SWK by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SWK by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.