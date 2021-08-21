Zebi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $57,952.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00132482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00152437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.34 or 0.99701018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.42 or 0.00919562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.46 or 0.06598141 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,049,848,094 coins and its circulating supply is 788,722,215 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

