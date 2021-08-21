Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $468,199.91 and $49,246.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00136540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00146869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.34 or 1.00125464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00923481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.49 or 0.06627371 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

