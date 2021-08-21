Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zhihu presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $48,661,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,177,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

