Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. 2,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,115,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zhihu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

