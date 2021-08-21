Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.85

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.85 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.57). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 1,215 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47.

About Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

