ZooKeeper 1-Day Volume Tops $69,388.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $69,388.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00136665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00148378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,945.21 or 1.00441225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00930183 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.99 or 0.00710008 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 40,314,383 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.