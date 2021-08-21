zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €390.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €390.00 ($458.82) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZO1. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €324.00 ($381.18).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €393.00 ($462.35) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €286.87. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a 52 week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52 week high of €398.20 ($468.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

