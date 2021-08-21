Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 18,966 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

