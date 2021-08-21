Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,722. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $132.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,648.07 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.